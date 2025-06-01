Nuts Blank Quakes 8-0 to Split Series Behind Tiberia's Gem

June 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

MODESTO, CA - The Modesto Nuts cruised to an 8-0 shutout victory over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field, earning a split in their six-game series and reaffirming their position atop the California League North Division. Right-hander Matt Tiberia delivered another standout performance, tossing five scoreless innings of two-hit ball to improve to 3-0 on the season. Modesto relievers Aneury Lora and Jose Geraldo combined to retire the final 12 Quakes batters, completing a dominant two-hit shutout.

After a scoreless start through three innings, the Nuts broke through in the fourth with a sacrifice fly from DH Matthew Ellis. Modesto exploded in the fifth, plating four runs behind timely hits and aggressive baserunning, including RBI knocks from Austin St. Laurent, and Curtis Washington. The sixth brought three more runs, capped by an RBI double from 1B Gabriel Moncada to put the game out of reach.

The Modesto offense racked up eight hits from six different players, showing balance throughout the lineup. St. Laurent led the charge with two hits and two RBIs, while Connor Dykstra and Jimenez each scored twice. The Nuts went 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position, in stark contrast to the Quakes, who managed just three total baserunners and went hitless after the fifth inning.

Rancho reliever Nicolas Cruz took the loss after surrendering four runs in just over an inning of work. The Quakes were stifled at the plate all day, failing to capitalize on the rare opportunities they had. With the victory, Modesto improves to 31-20 and heads into the next series against Lake Elsinore riding the momentum of a well-rounded team effort and a stellar pitching display.







