Ninth Inning Balk Leads to 1-0 Loss for Ports

June 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - A pitcher's duel in the series finale at Storm Stadium ended in a 1-0 loss for the Ports, with a bases-loaded balk being the deciding play in the bottom of the ninth for a "balk off" win for Lake Elsinore.

Starter Donny Troconis was magnificent again for the Ports (24-27), pitching five shutout innings on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Reliever Alejandro Manzano was perfect in his three innings of work with a strikeout as well.

Andinson Ferrer came in for the ninth, and hadn't allowed a run in his 3.2 innings as Port since the A's organization scooped him up from the Mets.

But on Sunday he allowed a one out single and a pair of walks to load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. He never fully stopped his motion to commit the balk to allow the winning run to come across and give Lake Elsinore (24-27) the walk off win to take five out of six in the series.

Offensively, the Ports out hit the Storm 5-3, but each of their first three hits was followed up by a double play ball. They did put two on with two out in the seventh inning on hits from Jared Sprague-Lott and Tommy Takayoshi, but a groundout from Gunner Gouldsmith ended the inning.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The Ports are now 1-3 in games won in the last at bat, and it was just their fifth loss when out hitting their opponents, taking them to 16-5 when that occurs. Stockton is now 3-8 in one-run games and 1-3 when tied after eight innings. They conclude May 11-17 after a 13-10 April.

UP NEXT: Stockton returns home for a six-game series against Fresno starting on Tuesday, June 3 at 7:05 PM in Banner Island Ballpark.

UP NEXT: Stockton returns home for a six-game series against Fresno starting on Tuesday, June 3 at 7:05 PM in Banner Island Ballpark.







