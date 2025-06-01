Series Goes to Storm After 6-1 Loss for Ports

June 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Storm clinched a series win over the Ports on Saturday afternoon as Stockton dropped game five by a score of 6-1 in Storm Stadium.

A three-run third for the Storm (23-28) did the trick for the home team, as they strung together three seeing-eye singles after a leadoff double from Lamar King Jr. Combine that with a wild pitch from starter Jose Dicochea, and the Storm had themselves a 3-0 lead.

The Ports (24-26) got a run back in the fifth when Cameron Leary led off the inning with a walk and Carlos Franco was hit by a pitch one out later.

Jesus Fernandez came up with two on and two out and drove in Leary with a double into left center to get on the board at 3-1 and move Franco to third. Luis Freitez would ground out to short to end the rally and Stockton wouldn't threaten again until the ninth.

By then the Ports were down 6-1 as the Storm plated three more in the bottom of the eighth to change the complexion of the game. After Blake Hammond put the first two batters on as he went into his third inning of work, Felix Castro came in and allowed a double and an RBI ground out, with an error by Jared Sprague-Lott in between to fall behind by five.

Davis Diaz and C.J. Pittaro walked to start the top of the ninth, but lefty Ruben Salinas retired three straight after that to end the ballgame and seal the series win for the Storm.

UP NEXT: The series finale is scheduled for a 1:05 first pitch with LHP Luis Gutierrez (2-3, 3.41) going for Lake Elsinore versus RHP Donny Troconis (4-0, 1.33) for Stockton.

UP NEXT: The series finale is scheduled for a 1:05 first pitch with LHP Luis Gutierrez (2-3, 3.41) going for Lake Elsinore versus RHP Donny Troconis (4-0, 1.33) for Stockton.







