Quakes Blanked in Modesto Finale

Modesto, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes concluded their final series ever at John Thurman Field in Modesto on Sunday afternoon, suffering an 8-0 shutout at the hands off the Nuts.

Rancho collected a season-low two hits and split the six-game set with the Nuts, finishing their road trip at 5-7 overall.

Rancho starter Hyun-Seok Jang was dominant over three innings, but was pulled to start the fourth.

The Nuts took advantage and jumped on reliever Nicolas Cruz (1-2), scoring once in the fourth and four more in the fifth to take a commanding 5-0 lead.

They added three more in the sixth off the Rancho bullpen to put it away.

Modesto starter Matt Tiberia (3-0) was awesome over five scoreless frames, allowing just two hits to earn the win.

The Quakes (33-18) will send Aidan Foeller (2-1) to the hill on Tuesday night, as they return home to face the San Jose Giants. The Giants will send right-hander Hunter Dryden to the mound for game one, with first pitch set for 6:30pm.

Tuesday the third will be another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website and learn how to score a free ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







