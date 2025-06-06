Quakes Drop Fourth Straight

June 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes dropped their fourth straight game overall on Thursday night, as the San Jose Giants came up with a ten-inning 6-4 victory at LoanMart Field.

The loss for Rancho sets a new season-high, as their lead over Lake Elsinore, who's won seven straight games, is down to just six with 12 to play in the first half.

The Quakes trailed by two runs on three different occasions, but rallied back to tie the game in the seventh. With Gio Cueto aboard at first, Eduardo Guerrero tripled him home to make it 4-3. Guerrero later scored on a throwing error to even the game at 4-4.

Rancho had a shot to win it in the ninth against eventual winner Evan Gray (4-1), but Joendry Vargas popped up with the bases loaded, sending the game to extras.

In the tenth, Dilan Figueredo (0-1), making his season-debut for Rancho, surrendered an RBI single to the first batter of the inning, as Jakob Christian singled home Maui Ahuna to put the Giants ahead to stay. Christian later scored on a throwing error, giving the Giants a two-run lead.

The Quakes went in order in the bottom of the inning, as San Jose's Cade Vernon held on for his second save of the year.

The Quakes (33-21) will send Christian Zazueta (5-1) to the mound on Friday night, with San Jose countering with Greg Farone (2-1) at 6:30pm.

Friday night is another Family RV Family Feast Night, with $2 hot dogs, $1 Pepsi products and $1 ice cream sandwiches. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







California League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.