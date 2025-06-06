Ten-Inning Battle Goes to Grizzlies in Game Three

June 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - For the second-straight night the Ports and Grizzlies played 10 innings, this time with Fresno coming away with a 6-3 victory to take a two-games-to-one lead in the six-game series. It's already the third extra-inning game between the two teams in six contests this season.

Fresno (25-29) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in first when Kelvin Hidalgo ripped an RBI double to right center off the Chase Chevrolet sign and came in to score on a throwing error at third. A solo home run for Francisco Garcia 411 feet out to left in the fourth inning made it 2-0, and another solo shot from Hidalgo 397 feet over the Chase Chevrolet sign this time made it 3-0 in the fifth.

The Ports (25-29) answered in the bottom of the inning, however, putting three on the board to tie the game.

It started with a walk for Jared Sprague-Lott and was followed by a single into left by Tommy Takayoshi for Stockton's first hit of the game. Jesus Fernandez singled into right to score Sprague-Lott for the Port's first run and make it 3-1. Then Gunner Gouldsmith doubled (6) off the wall in straight-away center to tie the game at 3-3.

The bullpens would go into lock-down mode from there, with Alejandro Manzano pitching three scoreless innings for Stockton and Yanzel Correa throwing three scoreless frames for Fresno.

That sent the game to the 10th, where Fresno got an RBI base hit from Derek Bernard to score the automatic runner, and a two-out, two-RBI double from Garcia to make it 6-3 Grizzlies. The Ports would go down in order in the bottom of the inning to give the Grizzlies the win.

Stockton is now 1-3 in extra-inning games this season, with three of those contests against Fresno.

UP NEXT: Game four is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch, with RHP Jackson Cox (0-4, 7.20) going for the Grizzlies versus Jefferson Jean (2-2, 3.15) of the Ports. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will walk away with a Ports themed pickleball paddle presented By San Joaquin General Hospital.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.