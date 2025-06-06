San Jose Drops Rancho Again on Friday

June 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The San Jose Giants continued their recent dominance at LoanMart Field, as they dropped the Quakes for a fourth straight game to open the home stand, 10-6 on Friday night.

The first-place Quakes have now lost a season-worst five straight, but their lead in the South Division remains at six games, now with 11 to play.

San Jose rocked Rancho starter Christian Zazueta (5-2) for five runs over just 3.1 innings and later used a critical Rancho fifth-inning error to post four unearned runs and put the game away.

The Quakes got home runs from Eduardo Quintero (11) and Elijah Hainline (3), both of whom homered for the second time in the series, respectively.

Jaron Elkins had four hits to lead Rancho's offense, which put up a series-high 11 on the night.

San Jose reliever Cole Hillier (1-3) was credited with the win for the Giants, who now lead the North by two games, with 11 to play in the first half.

The Quakes (33-22) will send Sterling Patick (1-2) to the mound on Saturday, looking to reverse their losing streak. San Jose will counter with Gerelmi Maldonado (0-1) at 6:30pm.

Fans will enjoy post-game Fireworks on Saturday night, thanks to Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







