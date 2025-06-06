Ford Shines As Nuts Snap Skid With 4-1 Win Over Storm

June 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts bounced back with a strong all-around performance on Thursday night, defeating the Lake Elsinore Storm 4-1 at John Thurman Field. With the win, Modesto improved to 32-23 and got their first win of the series after dropping the first three games. Starter Walter Ford delivered his best outing of the season, tossing seven efficient innings of one-run ball while striking out six and allowing just three hits to earn the win.

The Storm struck first in the opening inning Lamar King Jr. doubled home Ryan Jackson to tie the game, but Modesto answered in the fourth when Ricardo Cova drove in the first of his two runs of the night scoring Carlos Jimenez. The Nuts took the lead for good in the sixth, capitalizing on a walk and a hit-by-pitch to set up a two-run rally. An insurance run in the eighth, thanks to a leadoff triple by Carlos Jimenez and a sacrifice fly by Ricardo Cova helped secure the victory.

Modesto's offense managed just six hits, but made them count, getting RBIs from Cova, Matthew Ellis, Austin St. Laurent. Despite striking out seven times, the Nuts made the most of limited scoring chances and stayed disciplined at the plate, while also getting a clean inning each from relievers Justin Sanchez and Jose Geraldo, who earned his fourth save of the season.

The win keeps Modesto within striking distance in the North Division as they stay close to San Jose. The loss dropped the Storm to 27-28, snapping a seven-game win streak as Modesto tightened its grip on second place in the California League North Division.







