Pink Night with the Ports - One in Every Eight Women: A Survivor's Story

June 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

"Before I tell my story, I want you to look to your right, then look to your left and know that one in every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Did you know that the only way to detect the kind of breast cancer I had, DCIS, is through your mammograms? Early detection can be the difference between invasive and non-invasive cancer. "

Barbara B. faced a challenging journey after being diagnosed with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ), a form of breast cancer. Following two mammograms and eight biopsies, she received the life-altering news. The diagnosis came as a shock, especially since she had no family history of breast cancer, experienced no lumps or pain, and had consistently healthy physical exams.

Her journey began with a lumpectomy, a procedure to remove the cancer, followed by a period of healing. She then underwent radiation treatment at St. Joseph's Cancer Institute, under the guidance of Gauravjit Singh, MD, Medical Director of St. Joseph's Cancer Institute.

"The aftereffects were difficult and harsh. Your survival is getting through the challenges of the mental, physical pain, and depression."

Throughout this experience, Barbara found strength in the unwavering support she received. She expresses deep gratitude for the medical professionals who guided her, from her physicians to her Nurse Navigators. Barbara shared that St. Joseph's Cancer Institute provided her with sincere care, patience, and understanding throughout her healing journey. "It's the nurses and people there that care about you that makes the difference." The St. Joseph's team extends their commitment beyond the immediate treatment, providing classes for nutrition and exercise and support groups to help with stress and mental health, to name a few.

Barbara acknowledges the profound impact of personal support. She is immensely thankful for the unconditional love, care, and support from her partner, family, and friends. She also appreciates the support of her employer, who gave her the time to heal, and her primary care physician, who helped her navigate her care plan and understand what she was going through.

Barbara emphasizes that her journey is ongoing, acknowledging that cancer is a formidable adversary that changes lives. The pain extends beyond just the physical aspects. She believes that surrounding oneself with positivity, love, and support is crucial.

"Together, we can give each other the courage and strength that is needed to face each new day." If there is one piece of advice that Barbara gives, it is "please, get your mammograms!"







