Second Walk-Off Win of the Season for Ports Ties Series at 1-1

June 5, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - A rally in the 10th inning for Stockton resulted in a walk-off win over Fresno, to tie the series in the second of six games on Wednesday night.

The Ports (25-28) responded to an early 2-0 Fresno lead to tie the game in the fourth, and it stayed that way until extras with help from a Luis Freitez outfield assist to keep it even in the ninth. Fresno (24-29) scored first in the top of the 10th with help from an error to get ahead 3-2, but in the bottom of the inning a Carlos Franco double play scored Myles Naylor and German Ortiz delivered a pinch-hit infield single to bring in Gunner Gouldsmith and walk off the Grizzlies 4-3.

Fresno started the scoring in the second with an RBI-single from Francisco Garcia, who would come around to score on a single from Alan Espinal, giving the Grizzlies an early 2-0 advantage. Fisher Jameson started with three perfect innings, but would falter in the fourth.

C.J. Pittaro tripled in the bottom of the fourth with a scorcher that rolled out to the right center field wall and scored Ali Camarillo. Pittaro would come in on the sacrifice fly from Dylan Fien. Tzu-Chen Sha settled back in and finished his outing with five innings allowing five hits, two runs, and struck out four with no walks. The bullpen kept it tied with scoreless outings from Sam Stuhr, Blake Hammond, and Felix Castro. Hammond threw three scoreless innings and tied his season-high with five strikeouts.

The Ports survived a few scoring opportunities from Fresno that included a bases-loaded lineout in the sixth, a strikeout and flyout with two in scoring position in the seventh. Then in the ninth, a Blake Wright single into center would have scored one, but Freitez made a heads-up play and threw out the runner looking to advance to third before the runner on second could reach home plate.

The Grizzlies scored their ghost-runner in the top half of the 10th with a passed ball and error, but Castro would bounce back with his third strikeout in his one inning of work. The Ports started in the 10th with a Jared Sprague-Lott infield single, moving the automatic runner to third. Carlos Franco would ground into a double play to score the run, but the bases were empty with two away.

Gouldsmith picked up an infield single of his own, and Freitez continued his heroics with a double down the right field line. Ortiz was called upon to pinch-hit and picked up the third infield single and snapped the losing streak in walk-off fashion.

UP NEXT: It will be another 7:05 first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark, with Fresno's Marcos Herrera (2-3, 4.21 ERA) against Wei-En Lin (1-3 4.61 ERA) for Barks and Brews night.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.







California League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.