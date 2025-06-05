Storm Surge Past Nuts with Big Fifth Inning, Win 11-5

June 5, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Lake Elsinore Storm used a six-run fifth inning to blow open a close game and defeat the Modesto Nuts 11-5 on Wednesday afternoon at John Thurman Field. With the win, the Storm evened their record at 27-27 and took a commanding 3-0 lead in the six-game series. Shortstop Ryan Jackson led the way with three RBIs, while 1B Victor Figueroa and CF Ryan Wilson each drove in two to power an 11-hit attack. Storm starter Boston Bateman earned the win after five strong innings, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out five.

Modesto briefly took control in the third inning with a four-run outburst, highlighted by RBI hits from Carlos Jimenez, Matthew Ellis, and Carter Dorighi. But the momentum quickly shifted as starter Jeter Martinez struggled with command, surrendering eight runs over four innings and taking the loss. The Storm capitalized on walks and timely hitting in the fifth, chasing Martinez and breaking a 4-1 game wide open with a relentless rally that included extra-base hits from Figueroa, B.Y. Choi, and Carlos Rodriguez.

Matthew Ellis did his part to keep Modesto in it, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, triple, and three RBIs. 2B Dervy Ventura and LF Ricardo Cova added multi-hit efforts, and the Nuts tacked on two runs in the eighth, but it wasn't enough to overcome Lake Elsinore's explosive middle innings. Modesto's bullpen fared better, with Jose Zerpa tossing two scoreless innings, but the damage had already been done.

The loss drops the Nuts to 31-23 and into second place in the CAL North. Meanwhile, Lake Elsinore continues to surge after a slow start to the season, riding strong pitching and a deep lineup to win three straight in Modesto. The Nuts will try to regroup in Game 4 on Friday as they aim to avoid dropping their fourth straight at home. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.







