Marte Steers Rawhide Past 66ers

June 5, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Modeifi Marte tabbed two hits, a run and the game winning RBI as the Visalia Rawhide held off the Inland Empire 66ers 3-2 on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark

Visalia (25-28) has won the first two games of the series over Inland Empire (16-37).

In a tie ballgame in the bottom of the seventh with two runners in scoring position Marte slapped a ball to the left side that the Inland Empire infield could not handle. Slade Caldwell scored the winning run on the play from third base.

Marte also doubled to lead off the second inning and scored on a Trent Youngblood RBI single for the first run of the ballgame.

The Rawhide doubled their lead in the fifth. Jakey Josepha, in his first start of the year in Visalia, led off with a single and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch.

Inland Empire tied the game with two runs in the sixth inning. Yerald Nin then started the game winning seventh frame with a lead-off hit, Caldwell grounded into a fielders' choice and a Yassel Soler bloop single paved the way for Marte's heroics.

Jonatan Bernal earned the win for Visalia with 3.1 shutout innings to close out the ballgame. The right hander from Mexico retired the first seven batters he faced and totaled four strikeouts without allowing a hit. Inland Empire had the tying run reach third base in the ninth with two outs but Bernal induced a flyout to end the ballgame.

Mervin Fell tossed 4.1 scoreless innings in a start with a season high six strikeouts.

Marte has totaled nine hits in his last six games played with a hit in every game.

Game three of the six game series is Thursday at 6:30 PM. Valley Strong Ballpark will continue a Graduation Week Celebration presented by Party Works with any fan wearing high school apparel receiving a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture through Friday. Fans can visit the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health on the day of game to receive their free ticket with seating upgrades available.

An Oaks Thursday also means any fan wearing Visalia Oaks gear receives a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture as the Rawhide transform into the Oaks on the field. Valley Strong Ballpark will also feature $5.59 drinks until first pitch and sponsored drinks for $5.59 during the game, courtesy of Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, Coors Light & Pacifico.

Tickets can be purchased on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health from 10 AM - 4 PM on weekdays.







