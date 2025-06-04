Visalia Pitching Quiets Inland Empire for Series Opening Win

June 4, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide pitching staff combined to hold the Inland Empire 66ers to just three hits in a 2-1 series opening victory on Tuesday evening at Valley Strong Ballpark

Visalia (24-28) allowed just one hit after the first inning and scratched across runs in the second and fourth to open the series with a win over Inland Empire (16-36). The Rawhide's five pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.

Denny Larrondo tossed 4.2 innings in a start allowing just two hits with one run. He struck out a season best seven batters and did not allow a walk.

Jake Fitzgibbons entered first from the bullpen and earned his second win of the season with 1.1 innings scoreless with three strikeouts. The University of Tennessee product leads Visalia with a 0.68 ERA in 13.1 innings of work.

Rocco Reid pitched two shutout innings allowing just one baserunner with two strikeouts. Victor Morales and Darlin Pinales combined for a perfect ninth to close out the victory with Pinales earning his second save of the season.

Visalia tied the game at one in the second inning. Ruben Santana doubled off the barn in right field and came around to score on an Adrian De Leon sacrifice fly.

In the fourth Modeifi Marte led off with a double down the left field line. Marte reached third base on a fielder's choice and Abdias De La Cruz drove him in with an infield single to the Inland Empire shortstop for the go-ahead run.

Marte extended his hit streak to five games on the season.

