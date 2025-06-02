Visalia Mets Jersey Giveaway, Saturday Fireworks Headline Rawhide Homestand

June 2, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide kick off the month of June at Valley Strong Ballpark starting Tuesday June 3rd against the Inland Empire 66ers, Los Angeles Angels affiliate, for a six game California League South series.

The series includes a Visalia Mets jersey giveaway for the first 350 fans courtesy of Anthem on Friday and a post game fireworks show presented by Corona and Coors Light on Saturday.

Tickets for the week and all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health from 10 AM - 4 PM on weekdays and on game days starting at 10 AM on weekdays and Noon on weekends.

Valley Strong Ballpark will honor graduations happening around the Valley with School Spirit Week thanks to Partyworks. Tuesday through Friday games, any fan wearing a high school shirt, hat or other indication of pride for their high school can receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture. Fans can visit the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health on the day of game to receive their free ticket with seating upgrades available.

Tuesday is also a TWO's-Day, sponsored by Modelo & Pacifico with two street tacos for $6.25, Modelo & Pacifico draft or tall cans for $7.25 and $2 tickets to the 4Creeks Pasture.

A Winning Wednesday means $7.25 select whiskey and wine products along with ballpark bingo. Rawhide Rustlers Senior Club memberships are still available to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game the rest of the season.

The series continues with an Oaks and Party Works Dress Up Thursday. Any fan wearing Visalia Oaks gear or high school garb can receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture. Valley Strong Ballpark will feature $5.59 drinks until first pitch and sponsored drinks for $5.59 during the game, courtesy of Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, Coors Light & Pacifico.

Friday is another historical Visalia baseball jersey giveaway. This week the first 350 fans through the gates will receive a jersey in the style of the Visalia Mets, courtesy of Anthem. Visalia played as the Mets as an affiliate of the New York Mets from 1968-1975 including winning the 1971 California League Championship led by future big league Mets Manager Joe Frazier.

Fans can also take advantage of a 4 for $44 Friday sponsored by Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron. Fans will receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain sodas for $44 by showing a Chevron credit card or a 4 for $44 Voucher, which can be picked up at participating Chevron locations.

A Stars and Stripes Saturday is headlined by postgame fireworks presented by Corona and Coors Light. Fans can enjoy two cans of Budweiser, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra for the patriotic price of $17.76 on Saturday. All military members with identification can receive a game ticket with a $5 concession voucher for just $10 every Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The series concludes with a Sunday Funday presented by Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio at 2 PM. Sunday's game is sold out and the Rawhide ticket office will be closed. The first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a Rawhide Bucket Hat presented by Adventist Health. In addition, children can take advantage of discounted $8.50 Kids' Meals.

Tuesday through Saturday games are scheduled for a 6:30 PM first pitch. Gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and for all fans at 5:30 PM. A Sunday 2 PM first pitch has gates open for season ticket holders at 12:45 PM and for all fans at 1 PM.







