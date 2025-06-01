Series Finale Goes Grizzlies Way

June 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Fresno, CA - The Visalia Rawhide dropped the series finale to the Fresno Grizzlies 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Chukchansi Ballpark.

Visalia (23-28) was held to four baserunners against Fresno (23-28).

The Grizzlies chipped across an unearned run in the second inning helped by two leadoff walks, an error and sacrifice fly. Fresno doubled the lead on a hit by pitch and RBI double in the fourth inning.

Erick Reynoso did not allow a hit in a three inning start with three strikeouts. Grayson Hitt followed on the mound with three innings of work allowing one run with two strikeouts.

Victor Morales and Jonatan Bernal tossed a scoreless inning apiece to close out a good week for Rawhide pitchers. The Visalia pitching staff did not allow more than four runs in any of the six games in the series against Fresno.

Modeifi Marte singled on Sunday and finished with five hits over the final three games of the series.

The Rawhide return to Visalia on Tuesday to open a six game series against the Inland Empire 66ers. Valley Strong Ballpark will celebrate graduation week with any fan wearing high school apparel receiving a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. Fans can visit the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health on the day of game to receive their free ticket with seating upgrades available.

Tuesday is also a TWO's-Day, sponsored by Modelo & Pacifico with two street tacos for $6.25, Modelo & Pacifico draft or tall cans for $7.25 and $2 tickets to the 4Creeks Pasture.

Tickets can be purchased on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health from 10 AM - 4 PM on weekdays.







