Grizzlies Fall as Rawhide Bats Rally

June 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







With an opportunity to secure the series victory on Saturday, the Fresno Grizzlies (22-28) fell 13-2 to the Visalia Rawhide (23-27) Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Visalia exercised its frustrations on the Grizzlies pitching staff that led the California League in ERA through the month of May, smacking their first two homers of the series and banging out 14 hits. Their two biggest rallies came with two outs.

The Rawhide broke through with two outs in the top of the first inning against starter Marcos Herrera. A hit batter and two singles produced one run while a wild pitch brough home another to give Visalia a two-run lead.

Diosfran Cabeza belted a homer in the bottom of the 2nd to push Visalia's lead to 3-0.

The Rawhide put together another two-out rally in the fourth that chased Herrera from the game. Two singles and two walks setup a two-run double by Modeifi Marte and doubled Visalia's lead to 6-0 before Yanzel Correa came on in relief.

Correa retired the first four batters he faced but walked the first two batters in the sixth and Slade Caldwell doubled both runs in.

Luke Thelen entered with the runner on second and nobody out and escaped the inning without any damage.

But Visalia capitalized on a free base in the seventh and used three hits in the seventh to push across three runs

The Grizzlies got on the board in the bottom of the 7th when Jimmy Obertop singled in Derek Bernard with two outs. Blake Wright, who walked earlier in the inning, scored later on a wild pitch.

But a solo homer by Adrian Rodriguez in the 8th off Justin Loer pushed Visalia's lead to 13-2 and the Grizzlies did not score again Saturday night.

The Grizzlies will take their second crack at the series victory Sunday when the series concludes at 1:05pm.

Fresno will turn to Everett Catlett for the 2nd time in the series and Visalia will oppose him with right hander Erick Reynoso.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch. The game will also be broadcast on 790 AM ESPN Fresno.







California League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.