Wright Powers Offense, Pitching Stifles Rawhide in 2-1 Win

May 31, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Pitching set the tone and Blake Wright's three-hit game keyed the Fresno Grizzlies (22-27) 2-1 win over the Visalia Rawhide (21-28) Friday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Grizzlies starter Jackson Cox delivered his best outing of the season with three perfect innings in front of an announced crowd of 6,982.

But he was matched by three scoreless frames from Visalia's Junior Sanchez.

Cox finished three strong innings before turning over the game to Fisher Jameson, who threw his first scoreless inning in the fourth.

Blake Wright mashed a ball to home run alley way beyond the left field wall to give the Grizzlies the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

Jameson maintained the lead through the fifth and sixth before an error in the seventh opened the door for the Rawhide.

Slade Caldwell reached on a close play at first before coming around to score on consecutive singles from Yassel Soler and Modeifi Marte.

Bryson Hammer entered in relief of Jameson and froze the runners on base with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout, maintaining the 1-1 score.

After the Grizzlies went down in order in the bottom of the inning against reliever Darlin Pinales, Kelvin Hidalgo singled on a soft ground ball up the first base line.

With one out, Robert Calaz singled on a sharp line drive to right field to put runners on first and second.

Wright came to the plate and laced a bouncing ball into right field, Hidalgo braked around the third base bag, but Abdias De La Cruz had the ball deflect off him towards the infield, allowing Hidalgo to score easily.

That would be all that Fresno would score, and it would prove to be enough as Fidel Ulloa worked a scoreless ninth to lockdown his second save of the season and secure the Grizzlies third consecutive win.

The Grizzlies pitching staff proved stifling again combining for 0 earned runs over nine innings for the second time in three games. Cox struck out three while Hammer, who earned the win, struck out 4 batters in two innings. Ulloa registered one strikeout.

The first three batters in the Grizzlies lineup, Tommy Hopfe, Hidalgo, and Calaz all had one hit a piece. Yeiker Reyes doubled for the second consecutive game.

Wright led the way with three hits in the cleanup spot including his second homer of the season, and series, and his fourth professional home run. All four of his homers have come against the Rawhide.

The series continues Saturday night with right-hander Marcos Herrera (2-2, 2.45 ERA) taking the ball for Fresno against Visalia's lefty Wilkin Paredes (2-3, 4.14 ERA).

Fresno Grizzlies Paper Company Night and the appearance by Kate Flannery has been rescheduled for June 14th.

