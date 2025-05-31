Junior Sanchez Tosses Quality Start, Visalia Falls to Fresno

May 31, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Fresno, CA - Junior Sanchez tossed his third quality start in his last four outings but the Visalia Rawhide fell to the Fresno Grizzlies 2-1 on Friday night at Chukchansi Ballpark.

Fresno (22-27) scored the go-ahead run in the eighth to secure victory over Visalia (22-27).

Sanchez allowed just one run in six innings on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts- the second highest mark in his young career.

The 19-year-old from the Dominican Republic finishes May with a 2.30 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 5 starts during the month.

Fresno hit a solo home run to take the lead in the fourth inning. Visalia tied the game in the seventh. Slade Caldwell reached on a error, Yassel Soler followed with a single and Modeifi Marte hit an RBI single to right to score Caldwell.

The Grizzlies used three singles and an error in the eighth inning to score the game winning streak.

Marte led the Rawhide with two hits and Caldwell added a knock for his fifth hit of the week.

Visalia and Fresno continue the series on Saturday at Chukchansi Park with a 6:50 PM first pitch. A radio broadcast is available to listen for free all series long on the Rawhide's website.

The Rawhide return home starting Tuesday June 3rd to face the Inland Empire 66ers in a six game series. Tickets can be purchased on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health from 10 AM - 4 PM on weekdays.







