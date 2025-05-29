Fell's Strong Start Stymied by Grizzlies

May 29, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - Mervin Fell tossed four shutout innings but the Visalia Rawhide fell to the Fresno Grizzlies 3-0 on Wednesday night at Chukchansi Ballpark.

Visalia (22-25) and Fresno (20-27) are now even at one game apiece in the six game rivalry series this week in Fresno.

Fell, in his third start of the season, worked around five baserunners over the four frames for a scoreless performance with five strikeouts- tied for a Rawhide high.

Fresno plated two runs in the fifth inning courtesy of two walks, a HBP and a single. They tallied another run in the sixth with the help of three straight singles to start the inning.

Abdias De La Cruz led Visalia with two hits.

Braden Quinn worked two scoreless innings to close the game for Visalia in the bullpen with a strikeout.

Visalia and Fresno continue the series on Thursday at Chukchansi Park with a 6:50 PM first pitch. A radio broadcast is available to listen for free all series long on the Rawhide's website.

Visalia and Fresno continue the series on Thursday at Chukchansi Park with a 6:50 PM first pitch. A radio broadcast is available to listen for free all series long on the Rawhide's website.

The Rawhide return home starting Tuesday June 3rd to face the Inland Empire 66ers in a six game series.







