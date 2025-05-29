Nuts Rally Past Quakes 8-5 to Even Series in Modesto

MODESTO, CA - The Modesto Nuts bounced back on Wednesday night, evening their six-game series against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes with an 8-5 win at John Thurman Field. The Nuts put together a steady offensive attack and capitalized on defensive miscues by Rancho, scoring in five straight innings from the fourth through the eighth. The victory improves Modesto's record to 29-18, keeping them atop the CAL North and trimming the Quakes' lead in the overall California League standings.

Rancho jumped out to a 2-1 lead through the top of the fourth, highlighted by a solo homer from CF Jaron Elkins. A two-RBI single from SS Joendry Vargas in the fifth tied the game up at 4-4. But the momentum shifted in the bottom half of the fifth when Modesto pulled ahead for good with a pair of runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh inning. SS Austin St. Laurent delivered the go-ahead blow with a sacrifice fly (his 2nd RBI of the game), while 2B Dervy Ventura and 3B Ricardo Cova each added doubles as part of Modesto's balanced eight-hit performance.

The Quakes' defense struggled throughout the night, committing four errors-two each from 3B Jose Guerrero and C Victor Rodrigues-that led to two unearned runs. Despite stealing six bases and putting pressure on Modesto's pitching, Rancho couldn't string together enough timely hits, finishing just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Lasso, Elkins, and Vargas accounted for all four RBIs, but the offense cooled late against a strong Nuts bullpen.

Modesto's bullpen delivered in key moments, with Carson (1-0) earning the win in relief and Calvin Schapira notching his second save of the season by recording the final four outs. Starter Ryan Sloan lasted four innings before handing it off to a relief corps that held Rancho to just one run over the final five frames. With the series now tied 1-1, both clubs will regroup for Thursday's pivotal Game 3 as the top teams in the league continue to jockey for position.







