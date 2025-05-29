Nuts Trip up Quakes on Wednesday

May 29, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto, CA - The Modesto Nuts capitalized on four Rancho errors and a total of six walks and two hit batters, earning their first win of the series with an 8-5 victory over the Quakes on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field.

The loss drops the Quakes to 3-5 through the first eight games of the road trip, but they remain nine up on second-place Visalia, now with 19 games to play in the first half.

Rancho battled back on multiple occasions and actually led this game thanks to a Jaron Elkins (6) homer in the fourth, taking a 2-1 lead.

Modesto quickly rallied and scored three times against Aidan Foeller in the fourth, chasing the Rancho starter after taking a 4-2 lead.

The Quakes again answered, as Joendry Vargas picked up a two-run single, tying the game at 4-4 in the fifth.

The Nuts took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning though, as Nicolas Cruz (1-1) gave up a go-ahead sacrifice fly to Austin St. Laurent, making it 5-4.

The Modesto offense got two more in the sixth and one in the seventh, taking a four-run lead and essentially putting it away.

The Quakes picked up a run without the aid of a hit in the eighth, but with the bases loaded and two outs, reliever Calvin Schapira struck out Eduardo Guerrero, then worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

Modesto reliever Andrew Carson (1-0) worked a scoreless fifth for his first win.

Rancho (31-16) will send Jakob Wright (0-0) to the mound on Thursday, as he'll be opposed by Modesto's Jeter Martinez (1-2) at 6:40pm.

The Quakes will finally return home to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 3rd, taking on the San Jose Giants in a six-game series. Tuesday the third will be another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website and learn how to score a free ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







