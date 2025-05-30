Quakes Rally for Thursday Win at Modesto

May 30, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Modesto, CA - The Quakes rallied from a pair of deficits on Thursday night, coming from behind to defeat the Modesto Nuts by a final of 8-4 at John Thurman Field.

Reliever Logan Tabeling matched a career-best with six punch-outs and set a new best with 4.1 innings of work to earn his third win of the year, while Jhonny Jimenez finished off his first save with 2.2 innings of scoreless work, including a perfect three-pitch eighth inning.

Eduardo Quintero had three hits and an RBI and Joendry Vargas (2) hit a two-run homer to help lead Rancho's 11-hit attack.

After scoring the game's first run, Rancho fell behind as Modesto got two unearned runs in the second inning against starter Jakob Wright, taking a 2-1 lead.

The Quakes rallied to take a 3-2 lead in the third, but saw Modesto score twice in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead at 4-3 against Tabeling (3-1), the eventual winner.

Rancho's offense responded for a third straight inning, as Jaron Elkins' two-out infield single broke a 4-4 tie and gave the Quakes the lead for good at 5-4 over Modesto reliever Adrian Quintana (5-2).

The Quakes (32-16) now lead the South Division by ten games with just 18 to play. Rancho will send Christian Zazueta (5-1) to the hill on Friday night against Modesto's Walter Ford at 6:40pm.

The Quakes will finally return home to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 3rd, taking on the San Jose Giants in a six-game series. Tuesday the third will be another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website and learn how to score a free ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







California League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.