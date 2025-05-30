Quakes Pull Away Late to Defeat Nuts 8-4, Take 2-1 Series Lead

MODESTO, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes surged past the Modesto Nuts 8-4 on Thursday night at John Thurman Field, seizing a 2-1 lead in their six-game series. After a back-and-forth first few innings, Rancho's bullpen silenced Modesto's bats while the offense capitalized on key opportunities to pull away. The loss drops the Nuts to 29-19, though they remain atop the CAL North standings by a game, while the Quakes improve to 32-16, continuing to pace the CAL South.

Rancho jumped out early, scoring in two of the first three innings off Nuts starter Jeter Martinez, and then scored twice on reliever Adrian Quintana, who took the loss after allowing five hits and two earned runs over two innings. The Nuts' offense spread the production around, with 2B Dervy Ventura, 3B Austin St. Laurent, and SS Felnin Celesten, each driving in a run. Modesto collected six hits, going 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and drawing four walks.

Rancho Cucamonga's offense showed some life behind a strong performance from leadoff man CF Eduardo Quintero, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base. SS Joendry Vargas added a two-run homer in the seventh, and five Quakes recorded at least one hit.

The Quakes' bullpen was the difference, as Logan Tabeling picked up the win with 4.1 innings of two-run ball, while Johnny Jimenez notched his first save with 2.2 scoreless innings. The series continues Friday with Game 4, as the Nuts look to bounce back and even the series against a Quakes team that continues to apply pressure on both sides of the ball.







