Quintas Walk-off Lifts Nuts Past Quakes, Evens Series at Two

May 30, 2025 - California League (CalL)

MODESTO, CA - The Modesto Nuts walked off the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 2-1 on Friday night at John Thurman Field, evening their six-game series at two games apiece. In a tense pitchers' duel, the game was decided in the bottom of the ninth when Cesar Quintas drove in Matthew Ellis on a fielder's choice, securing a thrilling victory for the Nuts in front of the home crowd.

Modesto's win was fueled by a dominant start from right-hander Walter Ford, who tossed six shutout innings while allowing just three hits and striking out five. Ford kept Rancho off balance with a steady mix of sliders, retiring 11 of the final 12 batters he faced. The Quakes didn't crack the scoreboard until the eighth inning when Eduardo Quintero drove in the tying run off reliever Jose Zerpa, who would go on to pick up the win.

The Nuts got their first run in the opening frame thanks to an RBI double by SS Felnin Celesten who scored LF Carlos Jimenez who had doubled in front of him, but were otherwise stymied by Rancho's starter Christian Zazueta, who struck out five over six strong innings. Modesto's offense managed just five hits, but a timely walk to leadoff the inning by Ellis set the stage for the ninth-inning heroics.

Zerpa, despite allowing the tying run to score, earned the win after tossing the final three innings. Rancho's bullpen faltered late, with Felix Cabrera taking the loss after walking two of the four batters he faced in the ninth. The series now stands at 2-2 heading into Saturday's pivotal Game 5, with both division leaders locked in a tight battle.

By: Mario Ramos







