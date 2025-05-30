Early Thunder from Storm Brings Ports 13-7 Loss

May 30, 2025 - California League (CalL)

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Storm stormed back against the Ports on Thursday night, raining down four runs in the second, three in fourth, and six more in the fifth before Stockton made it interesting with six runs in the ninth in a 13-7 loss.

The Storm (21-27) made a lot of hard contact against Ports (24-24) starter Wei-En Lin, racking up 14 hits and 13 runs on their way to a two-games-to-one lead in the six-game series.

A single, a double, a hit by pitch, and another double started the bottom of the second for Lake Elsinore and put them ahead 2-0. A two-out double 107 MPH off the bat of Kavares Tears drove in two more runs and made it 4-0 Storm.

After a three-up-three-down third for Lin, the Storm hit the ball hard against him in the fourth, where two more doubles averaging 100 MPH exit velos made it 5-0 Storm before Lin exited. Brayan Restituyo entered and allowed another RBI double to Tears and an RBI groundout to put the Storm ahead 7-0.

An RBI double off the tall wall in right for Jared Sprague-Lott scored Gunner Gouldsmith in the fifth to get the Ports on the board at 7-1. But Lake Elsinore would send 10 batters to the plate in a six-run fifth against Restituyo and Alejandro Manzano, putting up six hits in the frame and closing out the scoring with a two-run homer from Tears to go up 13-1.

The Ports put up a fight in the ninth, as they looked to carry some momentum and a good feel at the plate into tomorrow's game while making it interesting on the scoreboard in this contest. Stockton sent 10 to the plate in the final frame and scored six runs on five hits, including RBI doubles from Davis Diaz and Cameron Leary, and a two-RBI triple for C.J. Pittaro.

UP NEXT: Friday's game is set for a 6:45 PM first pitch, with RHP Johan Moreno (0-3, 9.13) will start for the Storm vs. RHP Jefferson Jean (2-1, 3.00) for the Ports.

