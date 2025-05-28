Storm Shut out Ports in Game One

May 28, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Ports (23-23) got another good start from Ryan Magdic on Tuesday night, but the offense got stuck on three hits - all by C.J. Pittaro - in a 3-0 loss to the Storm in game one of a six-game series.

Magdic (2-2) allowed just one earned run and went five strong innings for the second-straight start, but Lake Elsinore (20-26) got a career night from Will Varmette as he allowed just one hit and one walk in his first quality start as a professional.

The Storm scored a pair of runs in the third inning, when their rally started with a pair of base hits to right. A passed ball allowed both runners to move up, before an RBI single by Kasen Wells made it 1-0, and a wild pitch plated another run for a 2-0 Lake Elsinore lead. They extended their lead to 3-0 in the sixth when a throwing error at third allowed a run to score, after Tucker Novotny issued a pair of walks with a fielder's choice in between.

Stockton would threaten in the seventh when they loaded the bases with one out. A controversial called strike on Luis Freitez was followed by an even more disputable check swing strike on German Ortiz that led to Ports manager Javier Godard being ejected from the game for the second time this season. Gunner Gouldsmith would also be ejected for arguing balls and strikes to start the eighth inning.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: It was the third time this season Pittaro registered a three-hit game, and he did it by getting one hit off each Storm pitcher on the night. Myles Naylor saw his team-high, 21-game, on-base streak come to an end and Davis Diaz' 16-game streak was snapped, but Jared Sprague-Lott extended his to 11 games with a pair of walks.

UP NEXT: Game two is scheduled for another 6:05 first pitch with RHP Kleiber Olmedo (0-2, 8.71) going up against the Ports RHP Tzu-Chen Sha (2-2, 3.10).

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.







California League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.