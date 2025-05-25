Quakes Strike Back to Set up Series-Deciding Finale

May 25, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Quakes pounced on the Ports early and cruised to a 9-2 victory on Saturday night, setting up a series-deciding finale on Sunday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Ports (22-22) still lead the series 3-2, and they can win this series and earn a split in the season series with a victory tomorrow. Rancho Cucamonga (30-14) struck first on the second pitch of the game, when Jaron Elkins belted a 416-foot home run off Jose Dicochea for an early 1-0 lead.

Dicochea would get out of that first with just the one run allowed but ran into more trouble in the second. He walked a batter and allowed a two-out single, before Eduardo Quintero singled home two more runs for a 3-0 Quakes lead.

Tzu-Chen Sha entered in the third inning for his first appearance since May 4 after missing a turn in the rotation due to a stiff neck and show some rust. He walked two batters in a game for the first time this season and hit a batter with the bases loaded to make it 4-0. That was followed by a grand slam for Elkins that put the Quakes in control at 8-0.

The Ports put two on in the fourth, but had a runner thrown out at the plate. They loaded the bases in the sixth with two outs, but Nicolas Cruz came in relief to end the threat. Christian Zazueta was tough against the Ports, throwing 5.2 shutout innings.

Myles Naylor extended his on-base streak to 19 games, and Davis Diaz' is up to 15.

UP NEXT: LHP Sterling Patick will start for the Quakes against RHP Donny Troconis for the Ports with a 2:09 first pitch. Kids can run the bases after the game courtesy of Amy L Scriven DDS.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.