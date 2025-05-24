Ports Strike First Again in 5-2 Win Over Quakes

May 24, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports kept it rolling on Friday night as they continued to take advantage of Quakes wildness and respond whenever Ranco Cucamonga would score to win 5-2 and take a 3-1 lead in the six-game series.

The Ports (22-21) scored first, which has been the winning formula for them this season, improving to 19-6 when they strike early. It was a three-run second that put Stockton out in front in game four. Myles Naylor and Luis Freitez walked to start the inning, and German Ortiz singled to left to score Naylor for a 1-0 lead. An RBI fielder's choice by Davis Diaz scored Freitez and an error on the throw to first allowed Ortiz to score and make it 3-0.

The Quakes (29-14) got one back in the fourth on a solo home run by Samuel Munoz (5) on the first home run Jefferson Jean allowed this season, going 34.2 this season without allowing a long ball. But Stockton would instantly reclaim their three-run lead when Diaz drove in Jesus Fernandez who walked and stole second to start the bottom of the inning for a 4-1 advantage.

Rancho Cucamonga got a run back in the eighth when Munoz drove in Elijah Hainline, but Stockton responded again. Ortiz Reached on an error by the pitcher after he laid down a bunt and a Diaz single moved him over to third, before a passed ball scored Ortiz for the Ports 5-2 lead.

Tucker Novotny delivered 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, striking out the side in the sixth to collect his second win of the season. Alejandro Manzano earned his third save allowing just the one run over two innings. Naylor extended his on-base streak to 18 games.

UP NEXT: RHP Christian Zazueta (4-1, 2.52) will start for the Quakes against RHP Jose Dicochea (3-3, 5.74) for the Ports. It will be Star Wars Night at Banner Island Ballpark with a postgame fireworks show.







