Cheladas Get Their First Walk-Off Win in Comeback over Giants

May 18, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports got their first win as their Copa Diversion alternate identity, the Stockton Cheladas, on Sunday afternoon and captured their first walk-off win of the season in a 7-6 victory over the Giants to earn the series split.

The Cheladas trailed 6-4 going into the ninth, but catcher Carlos Franco capped off a career day, smacking a 360-foot, two-run homer (2) out to left to tie the game at 6-6 on his fourth hit - and third extra-base hit - of the game. That was followed by Stockton continuing to put the ball in play, with Myles Naylor reaching base and advancing to second on an error at third by Robert Hipwell. Jared Sprague-Lott came to the plate after that and his ground ball to short was bobbled by Walker Martin, allowing Naylor to score and deliver the walk-off win.

Stockton scored first in the first when Davis Diaz doubled into left center, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on another wild pitch to go up 1-0. The Giants answered with one of their own in the second inning on a base hit by Hipwell to make it 1-1.

San Jose took a brief lead in the third when Zander Darby guided a double just inside the third base line to score Lisbel Diaz and Martin to go up 3-1. But the Cheladas answered quickly in the bottom of the inning on a sac fly from Naylor to score C.J. Pittaro and a single by Sprague-Lott to score Franco and even it up at 3-3.

The Giants put two aboard in the fifth against Stockton starter Sam Stuhr before he was removed from the game. Aidan Layton came in and struck out the first two batters he faced and got to a 1-2 count against Hipwell with two down. But Hipwell belted the next pitch 355 feet to right to put San Jose up 6-3.

Jose Dicochea came in in the sixth inning, and much like his three hitless innings he delivered in relief at Inland Empire to help stabilize the Ports and allow them to get a win, he would do the same with four perfect innings on Sunday with six strikeouts to eventually earn the win.

Stockton cut it to a two-run game in the seventh on Franco's second double of the contest, scoring Pittaro who doubled before him, setting up the comeback in the ninth.

UP NEXT: Stockton will open a six-game series with Ranco Cucamonga on Tuesday, as the Dodgers affiliate leads the Cal League South by 11 games and leads the season series with the Ports 7-5. Stockton took four out of six against the Quakes in their first home series of the season last month.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at [email protected].







California League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.