Nuts Edge Rawhide, 4-3, to Take Series Lead Ahead of Finale

May 18, 2025 - California League (CalL)

The Modesto Nuts held off a late rally to edge the Visalia Rawhide 4-3 on Saturday night at John Thurman Field, taking a 3-2 lead in their six-game series. A strong early showing and timely hitting helped Modesto build a lead they would not relinquish, despite a three-run Visalia surge in the eighth inning. The win improves Modesto to 23-15 on the season, maintaining their hold on first place in the California League North Division.

The Nuts struck first in the third inning, plating three runs off Rawhide starter Wilkin Paredes. CF Carlos Jimenez sparked the offense with a double, while RF Ryan Picollo drove in two with a clutch two-out single. Modesto added what turned out to be a crucial insurance run in the sixth when DH Carter Dorighi delivered an RBI single off reliever Braeden Quinn. The Nuts left 12 runners on base but did enough to keep pressure on Visalia throughout the night.

Visalia struggled offensively against Modesto starter Christian Little, who threw 4.2 scoreless innings before giving way to the bullpen. Down 4-0 in the eighth, the Rawhide offense finally broke through against reliever Aneury Lora. RBI's from Ruben Santana and Alberto Barriga brought Visalia within a run. However, Modesto closer Jose Geraldo shut the door in the ninth, earning his second save of the season with a clean inning.

The Rawhide left eight men on base and went just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, a missed opportunity that loomed large. Despite multi-hit efforts from Santana and Modeifi Marte, Visalia couldn't overcome their early deficit. With the series now leaning in Modesto's favor, the teams will square off in a decisive finale on Sunday as the Rawhide aim to even things up and the Nuts look to secure a series win.

