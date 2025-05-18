Quakes Earn Sunday Shutout

May 18, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes got back in the win-column on Sunday, shutting out the Inland Empire 66ers with an 8-0 win at LoanMart Field.

Christian Zazueta fired six scoreless innings and the Quakes earned their league-leading fifth shutout of the year, as they won for the fifth time in six games in the series over Inland Empire.

Rancho backed Zazueta early, as they scored three times in the first against Inland Empire starter Andre Sanchez (0-4), taking a 3-0 lead.

In the second, Jaron Elkins opened the inning with a triple and later scored on a wild pitch, one of three runs on the day for Elkins to make it 4-0.

Rancho added a run in the third on an RBI triple from Eduardo Guerrero, then put it away in the fifth, scoring three more to take a commanding 8-0 lead. Samuel Munoz and Roger Lasso each had an RBI hit in the fifth, while Joendry Vargas had a sac fly, one of two on the day for him.

Zazueta (4-1) was dominant all day, striking out eight without a walk, while allowing just three hits.

Nicolas Cruz and Cody Morse combined for three scoreless innings to finish it off.

The Quakes (28-11) will take Monday off, then open a 12-game road trip up north on Tuesday, as they head to Stockton to face the Ports. On Tuesday night, Jholbran Herder (3-0) will make his first start of the year, taking on Stockton's Donny Troconis (3-0) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will finally return home to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 3rd, taking on the San Jose Giants in a six-game series. Tuesday the third will be another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website and learn how to score a free ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







