Modesto Nuts Clinch Series with 6-1 Victory over Visalia Rawhide

May 18, 2025 - California League (CalL)

The Modesto Nuts closed out their six-game series against the Visalia Rawhide with a commanding 6-1 win on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field. With the victory, the Nuts secured the series four games to two and improved their league-leading record to 24-15, while the Rawhide dropped to 17-22. A balanced effort from Modesto's pitching staff and timely hitting proved too much for Visalia in the series finale.

After both teams traded single runs early-Visalia in the third and Modesto in the same frame-it was the Nuts who broke the game open. They plated two runs in the fifth and added three more in the seventh to pull away. Catcher Matthew Ellis led the way offensively, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Pinch hitter Ryan Picollo also came up big with a two-run double that padded Modesto's lead late in the game.

On the mound, Nuts reliever Yensy Bello picked up his first win of the season, tossing two scoreless innings with two strikeouts and two walks. Modesto's bullpen was sharp all afternoon, combining for five shutout innings and allowing just one hit. Starter Matt Tiberia gave up one run over four innings, while the quartet of Bello, Pedro Da Costa Lemos, Andrew Carson and Calvin Schapira shut the door on Visalia's offense. In contrast, Rawhide reliever Grayson Hitt struggled with command, issuing three walks and allowing two runs (one earned) in three innings of work to take the loss.

Visalia managed just three hits on the day, with their lone RBI coming from third baseman Yassel Soler on a sacrifice fly. The Rawhide had several chances with runners on base, but went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left eight men stranded. Modesto took advantage of their opportunities and delivered in key moments-another sign of a club firing on all cylinders as they remain atop the California League North Division standings.







