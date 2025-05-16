Martinez Shines as Modesto Blasts Visalia 13-3 to Take Series Lead

May 16, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







The Modesto Nuts powered their way to a convincing 13-3 victory over the Visalia Rawhide on Thursday night at John Thurman Field, taking a 2-1 lead in their six-game series. A six-run fourth inning broke the game wide open, and the Nuts never looked back as they improved to 22-14 and maintained first place in the California League North Division. Despite striking first with runs in the second and third innings, Visalia couldn't match Modesto's relentless offensive pressure and defensive execution.

Modesto's offense was fueled by a balanced attack that capitalized on Visalia's pitching struggles. CF Curtis Washington Jr. led the charge, going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, and three RBIs. RF Ryan Picollo added a pair of doubles and four RBIs, while 3B Carter Dorighi chipped in with a two-run single. The Nuts totaled just six hits but made them count by drawing 10 walks and getting clutch two-out hits throughout the night. Three Rawhide pitchers were tagged for a combined 13 runs, including starter Lorenzo Encarnacion, who allowed six (none earned) over 3.2 innings.

Jeter Martinez was the star of the night for Modesto, earning his first win of the season with a strong five-inning start. The right-hander allowed just one earned run on four hits, walking one and striking out four to drop his ERA to 8.10. He worked efficiently and kept Visalia off-balance while the Nuts' offense did the rest. Relievers Justin Sanchez and Yensy Bello combined to close out the final four innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out eight.

Visalia's offense scattered eight hits and drew three walks but struggled in key moments, going just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. The lone RBI came from 1B Diosfran Cabeza (who pitched the 8th inning), while Juan Corniel and Ruben Santana each doubled. Defensively, the Rawhide committed three errors and allowed Modesto to extend multiple innings.







California League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.