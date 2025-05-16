Rawhide Celebrate Community Heroes in Homestand Versus Storm

California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide will recognize community heroes including school staff, government employees and military members throughout a six game homestand against the Lake Elsinore Storm at Valley Strong Ballpark starting Tuesday, May 20th.

The Rawhide will also have giveaways during the week including a rally towel on Thursday, historical Visalia White Sox jersey on Friday, Rawhide Hooded Tee on Saturday and a Team Photo for Kids' Club members on Sunday.

Tickets for the week and all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health from 10 AM - 4 PM on weekdays and on game days starting at 10 AM on weekdays and Noon on weekends.

The week kicks off on Tuesday with School Staff Appreciation Night with the Tulare County Office of Education and Grace Christian School. Any school employee can show their work ID at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health and receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture.

Tuesday is also a TWO's-Day, sponsored by Modelo & Pacifico with two street tacos for $6.25, Modelo & Pacifico draft or tall cans for $7.25 and $2 tickets to the 4Creeks Pasture.

Wednesday the Rawhide will celebrate Government Employee Appreciation Night. All government workers can show their work ID at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health and receive up to four grandstand tickets for only five dollars.

It is also a Winning Wednesday with $7.25 select whiskey and wine products along with ballpark bingo. Rawhide Rustlers Senior Club memberships are still available to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game the rest of the season.

Thursday the first 250 fans (21 and older) will receive a Rawhide Rally Towel presented by Kona Big Wave Golden Ale. Plus a Party Works Dress Up Thursday means any fan wearing Visalia Oaks gear or this week's dress-up theme of USA attire can receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture. Fans can enjoy all drinks for $5.59 until first pitch and sponsored drinks for $5.59 during the game, courtesy of Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, Coors Light & Pacifico.

Friday is another historical Visalia jersey giveaway. This week the first 350 fans (21 and older) will receive a jersey in the style of the Visalia White Sox, courtesy of Bud Light and Folds of Honor. Visalia played as the White Sox in 1962 as an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Fans can also take advantage of a 4 for $44 Friday sponsored by Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron. Fans will receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain sodas for $44 by showing a Chevron credit card or a 4 for $44 Voucher, which can be picked up at participating Chevron locations.

A Stars and Stripes Saturday is Military Appreciation Night at Valley Strong Ballpark. The first 500 fans will receive a Rawhide hooded tee courtesy of Toyota. As part of Military Appreciation Day all active, retired and reserve members of the US Military can receive free tickets thanks to The Equity Group. Military members can show their ID at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health. The Rawhide will celebrate military members throughout the night at the ballpark.

Fans can also enjoy two cans of Budweiser, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra for the patriotic price of $17.76 on Saturday.

A Sunday Funday presented by Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio caps the homestand with a 2 PM first pitch. The first 200 Tipper's Kids Club will receive a team photo giveaway courtesy of Valley Children's Healthcare. Select Rawhide players will be available for autographs with Kids Club members before the game. Fans can sign up for Tipper's Kids Club at Guest Services during a game or on the Rawhide's website.

Sunday is also the first Rawhide Readers Day with Valley Children's Healthcare, Family Healthcare Network, How We Roll Ice Cream, Sunkist, Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron. All school children who turn in a completed bookmark will receive a hot dog or nachos and a drink. In addition, all children can take advantage of discounted $8.50 Kids' Meals.

Tuesday through Saturday games are scheduled for a 6:30 PM first pitch. Gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM with gates open for all fans at 5:30 PM. A Sunday 2 PM first pitch means gates opening for season ticket holders at 12:45 PM with gates open for all fans at 1 PM.







