Quakes Dominate 66ers Again on Friday
May 16, 2025 - California League (CalL)
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes turned in another dominating performance on Friday night, as they handled the Inland Empire 66ers at LoanMart Field by a final of 9-2.
Aidan Foeller, Michael Vilchez and Ryan Brown combined for 15 strikeouts and helped lead the Quakes to their sixth straight win overall and a 9-1 record head-to-head against the 66ers.
Foeller (2-1) gave up a two-run homer to Raudi Rodriguez (3) in the first, but settled down over the course of five total innings, watching his offense score the game's final nine runs to earn his second win of the year.
Rancho's Samuel Munoz smashed a go-ahead homer in the third off Inland Empire starter Francis Texido (1-3), as his fourth bomb of the year put Rancho ahead to stay at 3-2.
The Quakes added two unearned runs in the fifth, then took advantage of four walks and a hit batter in the sixth to take control at 8-2.
Roger Lasso capped the scoring with a run-scoring hit in the seventh, making it 9-2.
Eduardo Quintero enjoyed a perfect night at the plate, as he collected two singles and walked three times, finishing with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base.
Rancho (27-10) will send Logan Tabeling (2-0) to the mound on Saturday, as he'll take on Peyton Olejnik (0-4) at 6:30pm.
Saturday night is Star Wars Night with post-game Fireworks, thanks to San Antonio Regional Hospital. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!
California League Stories from May 16, 2025
- Rawhide Ride Early Surge to 9-6 Win Over Nuts, Even Series at Two Games Apiece - Modesto Nuts
- Early Offense, Excellent Bullpen Quiet Friday Night Storm - Fresno Grizzlies
- Quakes Dominate 66ers Again on Friday - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Rawhide Celebrate Community Heroes in Homestand Versus Storm - Visalia Rawhide
- Ports Win 5-3 Via Late Clutch Hitting - Stockton Ports
- Martinez Shines as Modesto Blasts Visalia 13-3 to Take Series Lead - Modesto Nuts
- Quakes Take 66ers Again on Thursday - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Stories
- Quakes Dominate 66ers Again on Friday
- Quakes Take 66ers Again on Thursday
- More Offense for Rancho on Wednesday
- Quakes Set Records on Tuesday
- Quakes Rip Rawhide Yet Again