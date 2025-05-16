Quakes Dominate 66ers Again on Friday

May 16, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes turned in another dominating performance on Friday night, as they handled the Inland Empire 66ers at LoanMart Field by a final of 9-2.

Aidan Foeller, Michael Vilchez and Ryan Brown combined for 15 strikeouts and helped lead the Quakes to their sixth straight win overall and a 9-1 record head-to-head against the 66ers.

Foeller (2-1) gave up a two-run homer to Raudi Rodriguez (3) in the first, but settled down over the course of five total innings, watching his offense score the game's final nine runs to earn his second win of the year.

Rancho's Samuel Munoz smashed a go-ahead homer in the third off Inland Empire starter Francis Texido (1-3), as his fourth bomb of the year put Rancho ahead to stay at 3-2.

The Quakes added two unearned runs in the fifth, then took advantage of four walks and a hit batter in the sixth to take control at 8-2.

Roger Lasso capped the scoring with a run-scoring hit in the seventh, making it 9-2.

Eduardo Quintero enjoyed a perfect night at the plate, as he collected two singles and walked three times, finishing with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base.

Rancho (27-10) will send Logan Tabeling (2-0) to the mound on Saturday, as he'll take on Peyton Olejnik (0-4) at 6:30pm.

