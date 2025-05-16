Rawhide Ride Early Surge to 9-6 Win Over Nuts, Even Series at Two Games Apiece

The Visalia Rawhide jumped out to an early seven-run lead in the second inning and held on for a 9-6 win over the Modesto Nuts on Friday night at John Thurman Field, evening their six-game series at two games apiece. With the win, Visalia improved to 17-20 on the season while Modesto dropped to 22-15 but remained in first place in the California League North Division.

Visalia's offense exploded for 14 hits, including a three-hit, two-RBI performance from CF Slade Caldwell and a three-hit night from 2B Yerald Nin. RF Abdias De La Cruz added two hits and two RBIs, while the Rawhide capitalized on Modesto starter Walter Ford's struggles, tagging him for seven runs (six earned) in just three innings. The Rawhide were efficient with runners in scoring position, going 6-for-12 and scoring in three different innings.

Modesto responded with a five-run fourth inning to close the gap, highlighted by two-run hits from RF Ryan Picollo and LF Carlos Jimenez. 2B Carter Dorighi had another strong night at the plate, collecting three hits, while C Matthew Ellis added two singles and threw out 3 would-be base stealers. Despite their 13-hit performance, the Nuts couldn't overcome the early deficit and were held scoreless over the final four innings.

On the mound, Visalia reliever Jonatan Bernal earned his first win of the season with 3.2 shutout innings in relief, while Jake Fitzgibbons struck out the side in the ninth to pick up the save. Modesto's bullpen was more effective after Ford's early exit, but the damage had already been done. The two teams will meet again Saturday as they continue to battle for control of the series.

