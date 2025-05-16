Quakes Take 66ers Again on Thursday

May 16, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho offense continued to put up solid numbers against Inland Empire, as the Quakes took down the 66ers on Thursday night by a final of 9-5.

The win for Rancho is their third straight in the series over Inland Empire and their fifth straight overall, as they've now scored 45 runs over the first three games of the six-game set.

Jaron Elkins drove in a game-high four and Myles Caba fired 2.1 innings of scoreless relief for the win, as the Quakes stretched their lead in the South to ten full games.

Elkins drove in three of the first four runs, as the Quakes took a 4-0 lead after just three innings.

That lead didn't last though, as Inland roared back in the fourth, scoring five times against Rancho starter Hyun-Seok Jang to take a 5-4 advantage.

The Quakes tied it in the bottom of the inning though and Elkins gave the Quakes the lead for good in the fifth, as his second sac-fly of the game scored Roger Lasso for a 6-5 advantage.

Samuel Munoz homered as part of a three-run seventh, his third of the year, as Rancho took a 9-5 lead.

Connor Godwin gave the Quakes two innings of scoreless relief behind Caba (2-0), before Shawn Oduber worked around three walks, using three strikeouts in the ninth to end the game.

The Quakes (26-10) will send Aidan Foeller (1-1) to the mound on Friday night, as he'll take on Inland Empire's Francis Texido (1-2) at 6:30pm.

