Rawhide 2026 Single-Game Tickets on Sale

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide announced that 2026 single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase single-game tickets on the Rawhide's website, by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health during business hours or by calling 559-732-4433.

The 2026 season is booked with exciting promotions throughout the year at Valley Strong Ballpark headlined by 12 fireworks shows, jersey giveaways every Friday, a special guest celebrity appearance and more.

A special twist is coming in 2026, as every Saturday home game the Rawhide will take the field as a to-be-announced alternate identity. That alternate identity will be announced in Mid-March.

The 2026 season kicks off with Opening Weekend against Visalia's Central Valley rival the Fresno Grizzlies from April 3rd through April 5th at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Opening Night on Friday, April 3rd includes postgame fireworks and a Rawhide red jersey giveaway for the first 350 fans, 21 and older, courtesy of Pacifico. Saturday, April 4th is highlighted by another fireworks show, a magnet schedule giveaway thanks to the Kaweah Health Lifestyle Fitness Center and a cooler bag giveaway by Tint Master for the first 500 fans.

Other promotional night notables include Star Wars Night with a Galaxy Jersey giveaway courtesy of Valley Children's Healthcare on Friday, May 1st and a Celebrity Guest Appearance on Saturday, August 22nd.

The Rawhide will commemorate America's 250th birthday on Memorial Day Weekend starting on Thursday, May 21st with celebrations for America's heroes presented by Congressperson Vince Fong. Fans can also get ready for the World Cup with a Rawhide USA Soccer Jersey giveaway, courtesy of 1852 Brew Co., on Friday, May 22nd.

"The Battle for the 99" rivalry continues in 2026 when the Grizzlies make three separate trips to Visalia on Opening Weekend, June 9th-14th and July 17th-19th. The Los Angeles Dodgers' affiliate the Ontario Tower Buzzers will travel to Valley Strong Ballpark for the first time with a six game set on June 23rd-28th.

The 66 game home regular season concludes at Valley Strong Ballpark on September 6th against the Stockton Ports.

Rawhide tickets continue to be one of the most affordable entertainment options in the Valley. Weekly specials include $2 tickets to the 4Creeks Pasture on Tuesdays and Great8 Wednesdays with $8 Kaweah Health Grandstand tickets and cocktails.

Thursty Thursdays are back along with dress-up themes sponsored by Partyworks. Fans can participate in the week's dress-up theme to receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture for every Thursday game.

Sunday Family Funday is presented by Spirit Radio and Valley Children's Healthcare with Tipper's Kids' Club giveaways sponsored by the Allen Law Firm and Valley Children's Healthcare.

Tipper's Kids' Club, presented by Valley Children's Healthcare and Allen Law Firm, is just $10 for kids 15 and younger. Kids' Club members receive tickets for up to 10 Sunday through Thursday games and are also eligible to receive exclusive Kids Club giveaways on select Sundays. Kids' Club memberships can be purchased online or at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health.

The Rawhide Rustlers Senior Club offers fans 55 years of age and older a ticket to every Wednesday home game during the 2026 season starting at $35. Fans can sign up for the Rustler Program on the Rawhide's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health.

New to 2026 is the Prime 9 Ticket Plan. Fans can purchase a ticket to the Rawhide's nine biggest promotional nights on April 4th, April 5th, April 18th, May 1st, May 2nd, May 9th, May 23rd, August 22nd and September 5th for just $180. The Prime 9 includes seven fireworks shows, three bobbleahead giveaway nights and a celebrity appearance. Fans can purchase the packages via the Rawhide's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Heath.

Rawhide Season Ticket Plans are also available to all fans. Ten-game Ticket Voucher plans can be purchased for $125 and Half Season Ticket Plans start at $395. More information on ticket plans can be found on the Rawhide's website.

Daily Rawhide games are scheduled for a 6:35 PM first pitch with Sunday games in April and May starting at 2:05 PM and the remainder of the season's Sunday games beginning at 12:05 PM.

The Rawhide will continue to announce more promotions and details about the 2026 season leading up to Opening Day on April 3rd.







