"Tipper Takes the Mound" Book Launch on February 28th

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide's book "Tipper Takes the Mound" will be revealed to the public at a story hour with Tipper at the Book Nook in downtown Visalia on Saturday, February 28th at Noon.

The book stars Rawhide mascot Tipper T. Bull in his first adventure with the team. Fans can first read, purchase or win the book by way of a raffle at the story hour. The book will also be available for purchase at the Anthem Team Store at Valley Strong Ballpark and the Rawhide's online team store starting Opening Day on April 3rd.

The "Tipper Takes the Mound" book tour will also send Tipper to schools across Tulare and Kings counties. Elementary schools will have the opportunity to have a story time with Tipper and receive a donated copy of the book for their library. School administrators and teachers can email [email protected] or fill out the online Tipper appearance form to request a visit from Tipper.

School classrooms can also win free copies of "Tipper Takes The Mound" through the Rawhide Readers Program. Each month, from February through May, the classroom that submits the most bookmarks will win a free pizza party, courtesy of Round Table Pizza, and copies of "Tipper Takes the Mound" for the whole classroom.

Schools and classrooms can print out Rawhide Readers bookmarks via the Rawhide's website. Students can then bring their bookmark to the Rawhide Ticket Office, presented by Kaweah Health, to receive four free tickets to any Sunday through Thursday game during the 2026 season. Individual game tickets are now available at the Rawhide Ticket Office during business hours.

Teachers should also take a photo of the completed bookmarks of their students and submit the photos to [email protected]. The teachers from the classrooms that submit the most bookmarks will win a free VIP experience to the Rawhide's Educator Night at Valley Strong Ballpark on Thursday, May 21st.

"Tipper Takes the Mound" is written by Rawhide broadcaster Griffin Epstein and illustrated by Pacelli Publishing's Trevor Pacelli.

The Rawhide Readers program is presented by Valley Children's Healthcare, Sunkist, Family HealthCare Network, How We Roll Ice Cream, Round Table Pizza and Valley Strong Credit Union.







