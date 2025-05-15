Quintas Powers Nuts Past Rawhide 9-4 to Even Series

The Modesto Nuts bounced back in a big way Wednesday night at John Thurman Field, defeating the Visalia Rawhide 9-4 to even the six-game series at one game apiece. After falling behind early, the Nuts exploded for three runs in the second inning and six runs in the third inning, breaking the game wide open and handing Rawhide starter Mervin Fell a tough outing. With the win, Modesto improved to 21-14 and maintained their grip on first place in the California League North Division.

Visalia jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, but it didn't last long. In the bottom of the second, Modesto tied it with a pair of runs, and then capitalized on Fell's command issues in the third-highlighted by two doubles from RF Cesar Quintas and CF Carlos Jimenez, and a two-RBI single by 1B Jose Caguana. By the time Fell exited the game, he had allowed seven runs (six earned) in just 2.1 innings. Quintas led the way for Modesto, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

The Rawhide managed to put together a solid offensive night with eight hits and drew seven walks, but they struggled to capitalize on their opportunities. SS Adrian Rodriguez drove in a run and doubled, while catcher Alberto Barriga added an RBI double and reached base three times. Despite loading the bases multiple times, Visalia left eight runners on base and was undone by Modesto's strong infield defense, which turned three double plays on the night.

Reliever Pedro Da Costa Lemos earned the win for Modesto, tossing three effective innings and working around traffic with four strikeouts. Modesto starter Ryan Sloan went the first four innings (4 hits, 2 runs, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks) before giving way to Lemos. The Nuts bullpen allowed just two runs over the final five frames, with Calvin Schapira closing the door in the ninth. The series continues Thursday night with Game 3, as both teams look to take control of the back-and-forth matchup.







