More Offense for Rancho on Wednesday

May 15, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho bats enjoyed a second straight night against Inland Empire pitching, as the Quakes downed the 66ers by a final of 12-8 on Wednesday night at LoanMart Field.

One night after posting 25 runs on 23 hits, the Quakes' offense went off for 12 runs on 14 hits, also taking advantage of five Inland Empire errors on the night to help win their fourth straight game overall.

The two teams went back-and-forth in the early stages, as both teams blew a three-run lead over the first four innings.

Trailing 7-6 in the fifth, Rancho got even thanks to a balk, scoring Elijah Hainline from third base. They then exploded for five runs in the sixth, capitalizing on three defensive miscues.

Joendry Vargas highlighted the five-run inning with his first homer as a Quake, while Jaron Elkins had an RBI triple, one of three hits for him on the night.

Kellon Lindsey had a pair of RBI singles, finishing with a career-high four RBIs on the night.

Octavio Becerra (1-0) was credited with the win in relief, while Inland Empire reliever Najer Victor (0-2) suffered the defeat.

The Quakes (25-10), who now have a nine-game lead in the South Division, will send Hyun-Seok Jang (0-1) to the mound on Thursday, while Inland will counter with Chris Clark (1-2) at 6:30pm.

Thursday night is Thirsty Thursday, thanks to Millennium Systems, with drink specials throughout the night, including $3 Pepsi products and beer specials starting at $5. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







California League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.