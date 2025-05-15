Unearned Run Costs Grizzlies Thursday Night Loss

An unearned run in the first inning was the sole blemish in the Fresno Grizzlies (15-21) 1-0 loss to the Lake Elsinore Storm (16-20) Thursday night at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore.

Both teams had chances to score throughout but were a combined 1-13 with runners in scoring position with Lake Elsinore's Kaden Hollow providing the difference in the first inning.

After the Grizzlies went down in order in the first against Kleiber Olmedo, Lake Elsinore pushed across a run against Everett Catlett.

The big lefty had to work around a walk, a pair of singles and an error sandwiched in between that pushed across an unearned run on Hollow's single, before stranding the bases loaded.

Catlett worked into the fourth inning despite 38 pitches in the first, without allowing a run, before a pair of hits from the Storm caused the Grizzlies to go to the bullpen.

Justin Loer entered in relief and stranded the bases loaded in the fourth to keep it a one run game.

The Grizzlies offense did not break through against the Olmedo, who struck out six over four scoreless innings and only surrendered a pair of hits and a walk.

Fresno did create traffic on the bases against reliever Adam Conrad, earning a pair of walks in each of his first two innings. But Robert Calaz was caught stealing at the beginning of the 6th just two pitches before Jacob Hinderleider hit a ground-rule double.

Hinderleider was left on 2nd base after a pair of flyouts.

Loer worked into the 6th inning without allowing a run and exited after a two-out walk. Luke Jewett came on and left the runner stranded, inducing a ground ball to short.

Jewett backed up Loer's 2.1 innings of scoreless relief with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief as well to keep it a 1-0 game into the 9th.

The Grizzlies turn to Jackson Cox when the series resumes Friday night in Lake Elsinore. The Storm, who initially had Olmedo scheduled for Friday night's start, have yet to announce a different starter for the 6:45pm first pitch.

All broadcasts will be available through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and accessed through the Lake Elsinore Storm's broadcast.

Fresno returns to Chukchansi Park on May 20th to open its longest homestand of the season.







