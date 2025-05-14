Grizzlies Overcome Slow Start, Cruise to Win in Series Opener

Down early, the Fresno Grizzlies (14-20) completely turned things around on their hosts on the way to a 12-3 series opening win over the Lake Elsinore Storm (15-19) Tuesday night at Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore.

It was a long first inning for the Grizzlies and Lebarron Johnson Jr., who needed over 30 pitches to navigate through the first three outs and saw the hosts take a 2-0 lead on a double, three walks, a single and a sacrifice fly.

After striking out the side in order in the top of the first, Lake Elsinore starter Kash Mayfield exited the game one pitch into the second.

Jacob Hinderleider greeted the new pitcher, Johan Moreno, with a double to center field, stole second and scored on a wild pitch to put Fresno on the board.

The Grizzlies capitalized on a pair of walks in the third inning to Felix Tena and Yeiker Reyes before a Kelvin Hidalgo single.

Robert Calaz roped a single down the left field line, scoring Tena and Reyes on what would put the Grizzlies up for good. Blake Wright added a sacrifice fly to score Hidalgo and push the advantage to 4-2.

The Grizzlies added more in the fifth after a leadoff double by Reyes and another RBI double from Robert Calaz.

But the inning really opened up when Wright reached on an error and Calaz scored. Walks to Kevin Fitzer and Nolan Clifford loaded the bases before Alan Espinal was hit by a pitch to force in a run.

Tena laced a single to right, scoring Fitzer and Clifford, to stretch the lead to 9-2.

Lebarron Johnson Jr. settled down after the tumultuous first inning to make it through five and didn't allow any other runs. He struck out five and only allowed one other hit while earning the victory.

Fresno piled on after Lake Elsinore walked to load the bases and Reyes smoked a single to score two runs. A wild pitch brough home the 12th run of the game to set the Grizzlies out in front 12-2.

Four relievers combined to close out the game. Tyler Hampu worked a scoreless sixth, Luke Thelen allowed just one unearned run in the seventh, and Brady Hill worked a scoreless eighth.

Ismael Luciano allowed two baserunners but struck out two to close the game.

Johnson Jr. improves to 2-1 on the season with the win.

The Grizzlies pitching staff walked nine hitters but did not surrender a major hit after the first inning.

In contrast, the Grizzlies capitalized on eight walks and with four doubles.

Calaz led the way with his pair of doubles that produced three runs.

Reyes was 2-5 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. Jacob Hinderleider was the only other Fresno hitter with a multi-hit game as the Grizzlies got the most out of their eight hits on the evening.

The Grizzlies and Storm will turn right around for the second game of the series as the Wednesday start time is scheduled for 11:05am. Marcos Herrera is schedule to start for the Grizzlies against Will Varmette of the Storm.

All broadcasts will be available through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and accessed through the Lake Elsinore Storm's broadcast.

Fresno returns to Chukchansi Park on May 20th to open its longest homestand of the season.







