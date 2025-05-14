Quakes Set Records on Tuesday

May 14, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes set a couple of franchise records on Tuesday night, as they annihilated the Inland Empire 66ers by a final score of 25-8 at LoanMart Field.

25 runs on the night and 13 runs in a single-inning both set new franchise-bests as the Quakes won their third straight game overall, holding firm to an eight-game lead in the South Division.

Mairo Martinus starred in his home debut, crushing his first Quakes' homer, while finishing with three hits, three runs scored and a game-high five RBIs.

Samuel Munoz had a team-high four of Rancho's 23 hits, a season-best.

The Quakes took an early 3-0 lead in the first against Andre Sanchez (0-3), as Quakes' starter Christian Zazueta was spotted a big 10-run advantage early and never looked back.

Zazueta (3-1) actually retired the first 12 hitters he faced before running into three consecutive home runs to open the fifth inning. Inland Empire's Caleb Bartolero (4), Dario Laverde (2) and John Wimmer (1) all went deep, making it a 10-3 game in the fifth.

The 66ers actually pulled to within four at 11-7, before Rancho scored one in the seventh and then a mind-blowing 13 in the eighth, as 18 batters came to the plate.

Gio Cueto (1) slugged his first pro home run, while Eduardo Quintero smashed his league-leading seventh.

The Quakes (24-10) will send Sterling Patick (0-1) to the mound on Wednesday, while Inland Empire will counter with Yeferson Vargas (4-2) at 6:30pm.

Wednesday is Bark in the Ballpark at LoanMart Field, thanks to Raising Cane's, as fans can bring their four-legged friends with a purchase of a $3 Pet Pass. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







California League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.