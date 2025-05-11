Quakes Rip Rawhide Yet Again

May 11, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - The Quakes blew out the Visalia Rawhide yet again on Sunday, taking a 14-3 win to give them four of six in the series at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Mike Sirota went deep twice and drove in five runs, as the Quakes moved their lead in the division to a season-best eight games over Visalia and Lake Elsinore.

Sirota's first-inning blast put the Quakes ahead to stay against Visalia starter Grayson Hitt (0-1), as his sixth of the year made it 2-0.

A Jaron Elkins two-run single in the second gave Rancho everything they'd need, moving the lead to 4-0.

Leading 10-3 in the seventh, Sirota struck again. His third hit of the day was a three-run shot, giving him a league-best seven round-trippers on the year, as the Quakes took a 13-3 lead.

Offensively, Rancho posted a series-high 16 hits and scored in seven of the nine innings.

On the hill, Logan Tabeling fired three scoreless, hitless innings in his first career start. Nicolas Cruz (1-0) was credited with the win, after he worked 2.2 innings of relief.

The Quakes (23-10) will return to LoanMart Field this coming Tuesday, hosting the Inland Empire 66ers for Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Jakob Wright is scheduled to throw for Rancho, while Inland Empire will counter with Peyton Olejnik. Game time for the series-opener is 6:30pm.

