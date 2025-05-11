Visalia Drops Series Finale to Rancho Cucamonga

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide closed their 12 game homestand with a 14-3 defeat to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (15-18) even with the loss to Rancho Cucamonga (23-10) still finishes with a winning homestand courtesy of seven total victories.

Abdias De La Cruz led the Rawhide with two hits and two runs on Sunday. He extends his on-base streak to a team best 15 games- tied for the fifth longest active on base streak in the California League.

The Quakes scored five early runs in the first four frames. Visalia responded with two in the bottom of the fourth. Trent Youngblood knocked in an RBI single scoring De La Cruz and another run scored on a fielder's choice.

Rancho Cucamonga scored four more runs in the fifth frame to pull away. Visalia's Yerald Nin hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth for the Rawhide's final run.

Youngblood finished with two hits for his second professional multi-hit game.

Jake Fitzgibbons pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in relief with a strikeout.

The Rawhide return to the road and open up a six game series in Modesto against the Nuts starting Tuesday at 6:40 PM. The series can be watched on MiLB.TV or for free on the Bally Sports Live App.

Visalia returns to Valley Strong Ballpark starting Tuesday May 20 at 6:30 PM against the Lake Elsinore Storm. The ballgame is School Staff Appreciation day with a free ticket for any school staff member with a valid ID. Tuesday is also a TWO's-Day, sponsored by Modelo & Pacifico with two street tacos for $6.25, Modelo & Pacifico draft or tall cans for $7.25 and $2 tickets in the 4Creeks Pasture.

