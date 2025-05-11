Aggressive Offense and Clean Defense Leads to 6-4 Win

Sports stats



CalL Stockton Ports

Aggressive Offense and Clean Defense Leads to 6-4 Win

May 11, 2025 - California League (CalL)
Stockton Ports News Release


SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Some timely hitting - and bunting - helped propel the Ports to a 6-4 win over Inland Empire on Saturday night, setting up a chance to split the series on Sunday.

It was a pitcher's duel through the first four innings before the Ports (16-16) broke the stalemate in the fifth. Jared Sprague-Lott got a fly ball to drop in left center when the two outfielders each thought the other had it and it turned into a double. Stockton narrowly avoided hitting into a triple play on a popped-up bunt by German Ortiz, as Tommy Takayoshi was doubled off first and Sprague-Lott got barely got back to second. It was a good thing he did, because a base hit through the left side by Gunner Gouldsmith scored Sprague-Lott for a 1-0 lead.

Myles Naylor had a similar double to Sprague-Lott's when his fly ball to right center got lost as the evening turned to dusk in the sixth. Naylor got to third on a wild pitch before Cameron Leary bunted for a hit and Naylor dashed home to go up 2-0. The 66ers (11-21) would eliminate that lead on one hanging changeup from Riley Huge for the first home run he allowed this season, when Raudi Rodriguez drilled a line drive over the fence in left with a runner on to tie it 2-2.

Stockton answered immediately in the seventh when Ortiz walked and Gouldsmith singled into left center. The Ports again ambushed the 66ers defense again with a bunt, this time on a push bunt up the first base line from Luis Freitez to score Ortiz and go up 3-2. Naylor would then single to right to score Gouldsmith and Stockton took a 4-2 lead.

They got another in the eighth when Leary stole third and an error on the play allowed him to score for a 5-2 advantage. They tacked on another in the ninth when Naylor drove in Gouldsmith again with a base hit right up the middle for a 6-2 lead.

Those last two runs proved critical as things got tense in the bottom of the ninth. Felix Castro loaded the bases with two out in the ninth and walked in a run to make it a 6-3 game. Another run came in on an infield single that backed up Naylor at third to cut it to 6-4. Tucker Novotny came in and ended the ball game on one pitch for his first professional save as Leary ran down a line drive into the corner to seal the 6-4 win.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The Ports improved to 13-4 when they score first and are a perfect 5-0 when they don't commit an error. Stockton is now 15-2 when they're leading after eight innings. Catcher Carlos Franco had his eight-game hit streak snapped, tying him for the longest streak for the Ports this season with Pedro Pineda.

UP NEXT: Inland Empire will start LHP Francis Texido (1-2, 7.23) versus the Ports RHP Jefferson Jean (2-0, 1.19) in the series finale scheduled for a 2:05 PM first pitch.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

Check out the Stockton Ports Statistics



California League Stories from May 11, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Stockton Ports Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central