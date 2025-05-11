Ports Leave Runners Stranded at Inland Empire in 8-5 Loss

May 11, 2025 - California League (CalL)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The Ports stranded 15 runners on Sunday afternoon at San Manuel Stadium, as they came up short of earning a series split in an 8-5 loss to Inland Empire in the series finale.

The 66ers (12-21) walked 14 Stockton batters, but the Ports (16-17) couldn't take advantage as Inland Empire took the series four games to two. A wild pitch with the bases loaded in the first put Stockton up 1-0, but the 66ers would erupt in the third and fourth innings, taking advantage of Jefferson Jean's first shaky start of the season. A hit by pitch, a walk, and an infield single loaded the bases for I.E. in the third, before a bases-clearing triple and a sac fly put them up 4-1.

Inland Empire got three more in the fourth, scoring on a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk and hit by pitch to go up 7-1. A towering solo home run (6) for Myles Naylor made it 7-2 on the Ports first hit of the game in the fifth, and a two-RBI single for Carlos Franco made things interesting at 7-4.

The 66ers answered with a solo home run of their own in the bottom of the inning, but the Ports got one back in the seventh on an RBI base hit from Luis Freitez to make it an 8-5 game. Stockton loaded the bases in the eighth and put two aboard in the ninth but were unable to push any more runners across in the 8-5 loss.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Stockton remains just four games out of first in the California League North, the same position they began the Inland Empire series. Jared Sprague-Lott extended his on-base streak to 10 games, reaching in every plate appearance with three walks, a single, and a hit by pitch.

UP NEXT: The Ports return home from their two-week road trip for their second Education Day of the season, with an 11 AM start against San Jose at Banner Island Ballpark this Tuesday. Fans can score $8 field box seats just as they would for a Tuesday night game.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at [email protected].







