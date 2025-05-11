Missed Chances Pile up in Extra-Innings Loss

A messy finish spilled into extra-innings as a 6-5 decision slipped away from the Fresno Grizzlies (13-20) in 11 innings in the series finale against the Modesto Nuts (20-13) Sunday afternoon at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The Grizzlies had their chances despite trailing most of the day, even having Modesto down to its final out in the ninth.

But early walks on the mound and missed chances at the plate piled up against the Grizzlies.

Four first innings walks equated to just one run for the Nuts, but Fresno answered in the second after Kevin Fitzer's leadoff single.

A pair of walks loaded the bases before Tommy Hopfe's sacrifice fly scored Fitzer to tie the game at one.

Modesto regained the lead in the fifth when Curtis Washington singled on a bouncer behind the mound and then moved to second on a failed pick-off attempt. He scored on a two-out single by Jose Caguana.

Matt Ellis added a solo homer out to right field in the top of the eighth to put the Grizzlies down 3-1.

But in the bottom of the eighth, things broke for the Grizzlies as Jacob Hinderleider drove a single to right field with two outs and two strikes. From there, Blake Wright drew a walk and Fitzer was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Francisco Garcia then hit a hard-hit ball that squirmed under the shortstop's glove and rolled into left field to score Hinderleider and Wright, tying the game at 3-3.

Two wild pitches later, Fitzer scored to give the Grizzlies the lead.

But Modesto benefited from a two-out error in the top of the ninth, plating the tying run and forcing the Grizzlies back to the plate.

Hopfe walked to start the inning but was left stranded on third to end the inning.

Modesto pushed across a run in the tenth, but the Grizzlies took advantage of a pair of mishandled bunts to tie it.

However, Fresno left the bases loaded with the winning run on third in the inning.

The Nuts regained the lead in the 11th on a pair of wild pitches before Brady Hill struck out the side.

And the Grizzlies loaded the bases once more before being denied in the bottom of the inning.

Fresno left a season-high 15 runners on base, missing the opportunity to take five of six from the division leaders.

Both of the games that Fresno dropped in the series ended in extra-innings.

The Grizzlies hit the road for a six-game series in Lake Elsinore beginning on Tuesday. All broadcasts will be available through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and accessed through the Lake Elsinore Storm's broadcast.

Fresno returns to Chukchansi Park on May 20th to open its longest homestand of the season.







