Walk-off Walk Dooms Quakes

May 9, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide overcame a four-run deficit over the final two innings, as the Quakes dropped a heart-breaker on Friday night, 6-5 at Valley Strong Ballpark.

A two-run ninth, capped with a walk-off walk, sent Visalia to their second win through the first four games of the series, dropping Rancho's lead in the South down to six games.

Tied 1-1 in the eighth, Rancho put four on the board against eventual winner Adonys Perez (2-3). Mairo Martinus led off the inning with a double, then scored from second on a ground ball to the right side of the infield off the bat of Victor Rodrigues, making it 2-1. Mike Sirota's two-run blast (5th) made it 4-1, while Samuel Munoz later adding an RBI single, giving the Quakes a 5-1 lead.

Felix Cabrera (1-3) gave up three straight hits and a total of three runs in the eighth, as Visalia pulled to within a run at 5-4. In the ninth, the Rawhide took advantage of a lead-off walk and then two batters later, Alberto Barriga tied the game with an RBI double off the right-field wall. Marco Corcho was summoned into the game and eventually walked in the game-winning run, as Trent Youngblood walked to force home pinch-hitter Modeifi Marte.

The Quakes (21-10) will send Aidan Foeller (1-1) to the mound on Saturday at 6:30pm, while the Rawhide will answer with Wilkin Paredes (2-1).

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 13th, hosting the Inland Empire 66ers for Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Log on to our website and learn how to score a free ticket to the game on Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







California League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.